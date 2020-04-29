Trucks weighing as much as 129,000 pounds might be allowed on sections of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 93 after Idaho Transportation Department board members agreed in mid-April to increase the weight limit from 105,000 pounds.
The new weight limit will take effect after a 14-day comment period, which ends April 30. Reed Hollinshead with the transportation department’s office of communication, said people can appeal the decision during those two weeks.
The heavier trucks will be allowed on U.S. 93 from Clayton to the Montana border. Board members chose to adopt the new weight limit after reviewing comments made in December at public hearings in Challis and Salmon.
Andrew Lott of Arlo G. Lott Trucking asked the public hearings be held. Lott said he and his colleagues have been trying to change the weight limit since 2017. Lott said at the Challis hearing he wants the change so his trucks can haul more molybdenum out of Thompson Creek mine in fewer loads. He said his eventual goal is get all Idaho highways up to 129,000 pounds to compete with surrounding states that already have that as their weight cap.