Pumping at about 280 gallons per minute, but able to hit 325 gpm, west well 2 in Challis is now fully rehabilitated in accordance with Department of Environmental Quality standards.
State officials gave the go-ahead to turn the well on last week, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said. The well was turned on after two years of being inoperable. Challis city workers detected damage to west wells 2 and 3, near the golf course, in 2019. Well 3 was too damaged to be rehabilitated, but well 2 still had potential, they believed.
The rehabilitation came with upgrades, Barrett said, the most notable of which is a variable-frequency drive. Also known as a soft starter, Barrett said the VFD will slowly ramp up the well’s pump when it’s called to run. In the past the system would have started and began pumping as hard as it could. According to Barrett, this wasted electricity when nominal amounts of water were pulled from the well. A slower ramp-up will save the city money, Barrett said, just like the automatic lube system for the well’s pump. Along with these enhancements, well 2 now boasts a new HVAC system and an improved well house.
Part of the new system is the main brain box located in City Hall that allows for remote control and monitoring of all the city’s water wells, Barrett said. Using a digital, touch-screen display, Barrett and city workers can see how full the east and west tanks are, how much water is being pulled from them by the wells and compare that information with catalogued data.
He’s glad west well 2 is back up and running, but Barrett said the plan was to have it operational before fall.
They had all the needed parts to have the well operational by August, except for a 400 amp panel, Barrett said.
“We had the valves, the piping, HVAC, everything except this one panel,” the mayor said. City and Keller Associates employees, who the city hired to manage the well rehabilitation project, searched hard to find the panel, according to Barrett, but it took longer than expected.
Engineer Colter Hollingshead with Keller was in Challis last week to “christen the well,” Barrett said. He made sure the measurements and inputs were correct in the new monitoring system and that city workers understood how it all worked.
According to Barrett, west well 2’s upgrades make enough economic sense to apply them to the rest of the city’s water wells. Now that city workers can monitor wells from City Hall, or with their cellphones since the new system comes with that option, Barrett said the next step will most likely be putting soft starters in the rest of the wells in Challis.