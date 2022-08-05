APTOPIX Western Wildfires

A fire truck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest on July 30.

 Noah Berger/AP

YREKA, Calif. — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.

The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.

Tags

Recommended for you