Highly erosive soil conditions caused by moisture have resulted in the closure of Discovery Hill Bluffs Road near Salmon, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.
The road will remain closed until the soil dries out enough to reduce concerns about erosion and damage, the release states.
"Safe and stable roads are key parts of the recreational opportunities," BLM Salmon Field Manager Linda Price said. The freeze and thaw cycles and heavy, wet precipitation have created road conditions susceptible to rutting and erosion, Price said. Keeping motorized vehicles off the road means that damage won't occur.
Price cautions public land users that changing weather conditions can affect people's safety and she asks people to be aware of hazards.