Snake River Dams

The Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River is seen near Colfax, Washington, in this 2019 photo.

 Ted S. Warren/AP file

SPOKANE, Wash.(AP) — The Biden administration last week released two reports arguing that removing dams on the lower Snake River may be needed to restore salmon runs to historic levels,and that replacing the energy created by the dams is possible but will cost between $11 billion and $19 billion.

The reports were released by the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

