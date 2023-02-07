Threatened Pine Trees Grizzlies

Whitebark pine that have succumbed to mountain pine beetles in the Gros Ventre area east of Jackson, Wyoming, take on a ghostly gray appearance.

 Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune

BILLINGS, Mont. — Whitebark pine trees can live more than 1,000 years, but in just two decades more than a quarter of the trees that are a key food source for some grizzly bears have been killed by disease, climate change, wildfires and voracious beetles, government officials said as they announced federal protections.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will designate whitebark pine as threatened with potential extinction, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. The belated acknowledgement of the tree’s severe decline will require officials to craft a recovery plan and pursue restoration work.


