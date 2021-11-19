About 4o wild horses are expected to be culled from the Challis wild horse herd management area for the Bureau of Land Management’s their wild horse and burro program and to reduce the herd size.
Horses will be gathered with bait and water traps, according to Heather Tiel-Nelson of the BLM. With 224 horses, the herd is nearing the limit for appropriate management, she said. The maximum herd size is 253, but BLM personnel try to keep the number nearer 185.
The herd was reduced to 185 following a seven-day helicopter roundup in November 2019. A total of 365 horses were rounded up that week and 244 were adopted or sold.
The traps are corrals made of panels with some kind of treat in them, Tiel-Nelson said. If the weather has been dry leading up to a gather, Tiel-Nelson said BLM workers can get away with just putting water in the corral.
Once a horse passes through the corral’s gate, Tiel-Nelson said they catch a string that closes the gate behind them. Because horses spook easily, Tiel-Nelson said only qualified workers will be allowed near gather operations.
The number of horses allowed in the management area is determined by factors including soil health, water availability and winter forage, Tiel-Nelson said. When it comes to forage, “wintertime is a limiting factor for those animals” in the Challis management area, Tiel-Nelson said. Because a herd can double in size every four years, Tiel-Nelson said it doesn’t take long for an overgrown herd to overgraze an area.