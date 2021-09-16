Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Two large fires continue to burn in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness as management of both has been combined and assumed by a Great Basin team.
The Boundary Fire has burned 50,963 acres about 2 miles west of the Boundary Creek boat launch. It was started by lightning on Aug. 10. Smoke from the fire continues to be visible in Stanley. Other smoke in the region is coming from the large Oregon and California wildfires, according to Forest Service officials.
Forest Road 172, which leads to the Pinyon Peak Lookout is closed, along with other roads and trails in the area. The fire is affecting float trips, too, Forest Service officials said. People with float permits for the Middle Fork Salmon River should call 208-879-4108 for information about their trips. The closure map for the Boundary Fire is updated frequently and can be found online at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7795/65899/.
On Tuesday, 75 firefighters were assigned to the fire, along with two helicopters and three engines. Management of the fire was transferred to Great Basin Team 5 on Tuesday. Fire officials said firefighting objectives are 48 percent complete. The fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain. It has been moving south toward Sulphur Creek as firefighters work to secure its edges in the other three directions.
The nearby Scarface Fire had grown to 7,806 acres on Tuesday. It is about 2.5 miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge. Like the Boundary Fire, the Scarface Fire was started by lightning on Aug. 7. Fire officials say 20 percent of firefighting objectives have been completed on it.
The Great Basin team assumed command of the Scarface Fire on Tuesday. It is staffed by 32 firefighters.