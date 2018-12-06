Two meetings to gather input on the wilderness evaluation process that’s part of the ongoing Salmon-Challis National Forest plan revision are scheduled next week in Challis and Salmon.
A meeting runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the forest supervisor’s office at 1206 Challis St. in Salmon. Another meeting is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the forest office in Challis on U.S. Highway 93.
As part of the forest plan revision effort, forest personnel must determine whether any lands should be recommended for inclusion in the national wilderness preservation system. Congress designates wilderness areas, but relies in part on input from the Forest Service.
“During our public workshops in November, some participants were particularly interested in discussing how the Forest Service determines what, if any, lands should be recommended for wilderness as part of a forest plan revision,” Josh Milligan said in a news release. Milligan is the Salmon-Challis forest plan revision team leader. “We decided to hold these meetings to discuss the process in more detail and hear from stakeholders.”
More information is available at http://bit.ly/SCNF_Plan_Revision, by contacting Milligan at 208-756-5560 or sending an email to scnf_plan_rev@fs.fed.us.