Most of the facilities at the U.S. Department of Energy's desert site were evacuated Tuesday due to a massive wildfire.
The Sheep Fire, which was started by a lightning strike around 6:30 p.m. Monday, had grown to 90,000 acres as of mid-afternoon Tuesday. The fire started 5 to 10 miles north of the Materials and Fuels Complex, which is on the eastern end of the site closer to Idaho Falls. It was pushed south and southwest by wind Monday night, said Idaho National Laboratory spokesman Joe Campbell. Additional lightning strikes Monday night caused more starts. The fire spread quickly Tuesday morning but had slowed its progression by mid-afternoon, INL said in a news release.
As of midday Tuesday, no people had been injured and no buildings were being threatened, INL officials said at a news conference. They also said the fire posed no threat to people in the community of Atomic City, south of the site.
However, INL mostly closed the Materials and Fuels Complex, Transient Reactor Test Facility, Central Facilities Area, the Advanced Test Reactor Complex, Experimental Breeder Reactor-I, the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit and the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center Tuesday, telling all but a handful of essential employees to stay home. No further evacuations are expected at this time, Campbell said. As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, INL employees were being told to watch for communications about potential curtailments on the evening shift and Wednesday's day shift.
While the fire was mostly contained along its eastern perimeter Tuesday afternoon, the day's winds are pushing the fire north, so firefighters expect to focus on containing the northern edge of the fire, said Joel Gosswiller, the Idaho Falls District Bureau of Land Management's fire management officer. He said firefighters were fighting the fire with four dozers, 15 engines and water tenders, with one more dozer and 10 more engines on the way from area fire departments.
Gosswiller didn't have an estimate on how much of the fire had been contained; he said it could be a couple of days before a number is available.
At about 140.6 square miles, or about 11.6 percent of the land area of the state of Rhode Island, the Sheep Fire has already made 2019 one of INL's biggest fire years in terms of acreage. The Jefferson Fire in 2010, which burned about 79,000 acres of INL land and 30,000 off the site, was the last one of comparable size. According to statistics compiled by INL, 92,287 acres of INL land burned in 2010; the second-biggest fire year for them since 1994 was 2011, when 50,206 acres at the site burned.
INL's facilities are protected by security fencing and fire breaks, Campbell said. INL spokeswoman Sarah Neumann said the lab is monitoring its facilities but the fire is not expected to threaten any of the nuclear waste at the site.
"All of it's protected from fire," she said.