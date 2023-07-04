Idaho’s potential for significant wildfires will increase in July and August, state fire officials told Gov. Brad Little and the other members of the State Board of Land Commissioners last week.

When fire season picks up, half of the seasonal firefighters will be brand new and turnover leaves Idaho equipped to meet only the minimum standard of fire protection.


