Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho.
Every time there is a spike in the air quality index — a rating for hazardous air — there is a spike in hospital visits, they said.
“When we start getting bad smoke — like three or four weeks ago — there’s usually a lag time for when the smoke really starts getting into the environment,” Pidcock said. “And then it’s like, three to five days after that, is when you start getting lots of phone calls being like, ‘Hey, I can’t breathe.’”
As a pulmonologist for Saint Alphonsus Health System, Pidcock sees those patients in the hospital and sometimes in the intensive care unit — with underlying health conditions that were under control until the smoke moved in.
“And you would think that it’s just for respiratory disease, but it’s not,” said Sims, who is an emergency physician with St. Luke’s Health System. “It’s really for all comers.”
Older people, children and people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease struggle the most when wildfire smoke is in the air.
But those are just the people who have immediate health problems, Sims and Pidcock said. Studies of wildland firefighters, tobacco smokers and blood samples of people exposed to wildfire smoke have indicated that chronic or long-term exposure to smoke is unhealthy for everyone.
As doctors in one of the nation’s wildfire capitals, they are concerned about what it means for public health when the air turns hazy and smells of campfire. Scientists and health care providers have known for decades that air pollution is harmful to the human body.
And in recent years, more research has focused on the effects of wildfire smoke.
“While recent studies have shown air quality improving for the contiguous U.S. from the reduction of industrial and vehicular emissions … air pollution in wildfire-prone areas, particularly in the mountain West region of the U.S., has increased and is projected to further worsen due to climate-mediated increases in wildfire activity,” scientists wrote in a 2020 study led by researchers at the University of Montana.
The study, based on a decade’s worth of data, found that flu season hit people harder after a particularly bad wildfire season — even though the influenza came months after smoke exposure.
Hospitals and clinics see patients come in as soon as the smoke blows in — with trouble breathing due to inhaling those tiny particles in the air. But the smoke has a lasting impact, too.
“So there’s sort of an immediate effect, but also sort of a delayed effect, because it takes your lungs a long time to recover from exposure” to the smoke, Sims said. “Think of it like, if you smoke two packs of cigarettes a day for two weeks, your lungs are not going to get back to normal the day you stop smoking the last cigarette. And if you smoke two packs of cigarettes for 10 years, even just for a month a year, for 10 years, that effect is additive.”
{div class=”tipContainer” style=”margin-top: 0px !important;”}{div class=”tipTextContainer”}States like California and Oregon have experienced untold human devastation from wildfires in recent years — people injured and killed, homes burned and entire towns displaced. But when it comes to sheer wildfire activity, Idaho has become the acres-burned capital of the continental U.S. Fire season now regularly brings unhealthy air conditions to Idaho and to its neighbors downwind of the blazes.{/div}{/div}
Idaho’s wet spring delayed the start of the fire season, but fire danger and activity picked up over the hot, dry summer.
