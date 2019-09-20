Challis resident Mark Wilson was found guilty by a Bonneville County jury Wednesday of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Wilson, 54, was arrested on March 24, 2018, after he admitted to shooting and killing his housemate, 75-year-old Patricia Brown in Challis. In June he was found guilty by a Jefferson County jury of first-degree murder in Brown's death and sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison. A judge granted a change of venue in both cases, resulting in the two trials occurring outside Custer County.
He faced the felon in possession of a weapon charge because in 2005 he pleaded guilty after he attempted to strangle his sister-in-law, leading to a conviction for battery with intent to commit a serious felony. The conviction cost him his gun ownership rights.
Because the possession case is Wilson's third conviction for a felony, his charge was given a persistent violator enhancement. The enhancement changes his potential sentence from a five-year maximum sentence to a five-year minimum and a maximum of life in prison.
Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Custer County Courthouse.
Wilson called the Custer County Sheriff’s Office on the day of Brown’s murder and said he had shot Brown, a friend of his, at her residence, according to court documents. His defense attorney presented a case at trial in which he admitted Wilson had shot Brown, but claimed it wasn’t premeditated. Rather, the attorney said, the shooting occurred because of Wilson’s use of drugs and alcohol on the day Brown was killed.