The first-degree murder trial for Mark Wilson of Challis, accused of the shooting and killing housemate Pat Brown on March 24, 2018, is still scheduled for June 3 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Rigby.
Judge Stevan Thompson has set aside a week for the trial, although Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson and Public Defender Jim Archibald said Monday at a pretrial conference that the trial might take only two or three days. Wilson will appear before the jury in street clothing and will not be shackled, the judge said.
Juror qualification forms have been sent out to Jefferson County citizens. A pool of as many as 85 to 100 potential jurors may be called. Since this is a first-degree murder case, Oleson wants a larger pool of potential jurors.
The defense wants until the end of this week to complete discovery documents asking the prosecution for all possible evidence against Wilson, Archibald told the judge. Thompson gave Archibald until Friday to complete discovery.
Wilson mixed medications with alcohol the day he is accused of shooting Brown, Archibald said. The issue for his client is toxicology, not psychology, Archibald said.
Wilson was convicted in 2005 of the battery of his sister-in-law, Lori Wilson, with intent to commit a serious felony, after attempting to strangle her. Judge Thompson told attorneys Monday that he wants to resolve all issues about what evidence, if any, from prior cases will be admitted during the murder trial.
The judge earlier this year granted the defense a change of venue, agreeing with Archibald it might be difficult to seat an impartial jury in Custer County.
Wilson called the Custer County Sheriff’s Office on the day of the shooting last year, saying he had shot Brown, according to the court affidavit. Brown was found dead.