Dead Eagles

The talons of a six-week-old golden eagle are seen as the bird’s feet are held by Chuck Preston during research work at a nesting site near Cody, Wyoming. The recent criminal conviction of a wind energy company for illegal eagle killings in Wyoming underscored the clash between renewable energy to fight climate change and efforts to preserve the iconic western U.S. species.

 Matthew Brown/AP

CODY, Wyo. — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline.

Ground zero in the conflict is Wyoming, a stronghold for golden eagles that soar on 7-foot wings and a favored location for wind farms. As wind turbines proliferate, scientists say deaths from collisions could drive down golden eagle numbers considered stable at best.

