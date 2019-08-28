It didn’t take long for organizers at Saturday’s inaugural car show in Mackay to realize that they need to figure out ways to create more shade for next year’s event.
Luckily, it wasn’t crazy hot, so people could still wander through the grassy park and check out the vehicles without getting too toasty. And, trees were nearby when show participants and viewers needed to slip under the branches to cool off.
About 40 vehicles were entered in the show, ranging from muscle cars to motorcycles to a pickup used by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for decades to stock fish. Organizers said they’d hoped for a few more entrants, but overall were pleased with the quantity and, especially, the quality of entries.
Across town at the Mackay Airport, 22 pilots with 100-plus remote-controlled planes gathered Saturday for the final day of their three-day fun fly-in. Participation was up from 13 pilots a year ago, organizers said.
Wings Over Mackay drew dozens of spectators Thursday through Saturday and participants continued to register through Saturday afternoon. Day one drew about half the group to the airport, but by Saturday the runway was lined with trailers loaded with large-scale model planes and gliders and pilots loaded with fancy controllers.
The audience couldn’t get enough of Bryan Diffendaffer’s two speedy planes. One, complete with an actual jet engine, reached speeds of about 250 mph. His “slow” plane, equipped with a turbo prop, topped out at 120 mph.
Michael Case of Nampa loaned out his goggles that carried a live stream from his glider as it dipped along in front of the Lost River Range.
Back at the car show, speeds were lower.
Walt Hamby of Mackay drove around the park in his tiny semi that he usually tows a Shriners Hospital sign behind. The other cars stayed parked until the show ended. There was no drag racing in the park to the chagrin of some folks.
Mick Hoover of Mackay, who had multiple vehicles in the car show, was happy to share the stories of his autos with anyone who wanted additional information. One of the autos he had on display was a Dodge Power Wagon 55. Hoover is just the third owner of the restored truck, which found its way to central Idaho as an Atomic Energy Commission truck, he said. The engine has been rebuilt twice, Hoover said. The 1963 model was the first year that Dodge used its famous slant 6 engine in the Power Wagon. His truck is a “town wagon,” because it has windows for passengers, he said.
Hoover is the caretaker of the 1957 Chevrolet half-ton pickup that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has used for fish stocking around Idaho. Fish and Game employees have stocked Idaho waters for 112 years, according to a sign on the pickup. The stunningly restored pickup is complete with a fully restored fish tank in its bed. The fish tank was found in a field in 2001 and restored in part by Mackay High School students.
Arco resident Harvey Lengle had his 1972 bright red Chevelle in the show and was joined by Chuck Miller of Salmon who had restored the sweet ride. Lengle just bought the car a few months ago, but the Mackay event was already his third show of the summer.
Both men said they’re partial to Chevelles with Miller saying it’s because Chevelles “bend the right way.”
Julie Woodfin of Blackfoot couldn’t snap enough photos of the original sales sticker in the window of a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 owned by Hoover. At $4,000 plus change, it was a price many spectators said they remembered that cars cost not all that long ago.