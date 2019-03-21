Students in first through 12th grades in Mackay and Challis schools participated in an animal-themed art contest arranged by the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary.
Most entries were drawings, with a couple of photographs, a hand-tied wreath made of animal paw prints on ribbons and a whimsical papier-mâché bunny rabbit. All items were on display at the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center in Mackay during the animal shelter’s March 16 fundraising dinner and auction.
Judges picked the top three winners in each category. They agreed the quality of artwork was high, making it difficult to choose so few winners.
“I was really impressed with the variety of techniques the students used to express their love for animals,” said Challis artist and judge Claudia Whitten.
Entries from Mackay outnumbered those from Challis by about 3 to 1.
An animal sanctuary board member had the idea of sponsoring the art contest to get participation from children and display the work at the dinner and auction with the hope of drawing more parents and grandparents to the fundraiser, said Tirzah Stuart, CEO of the animal sanctuary.