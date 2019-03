These three siblings may not know how lucky they are to live in Challis and have access to horses to ride. Raegan Woolley and stepbrothers Thayne and Wyatt Edwards had fun Sunday catching and riding two horses in the pasture near their home at the base of Peck’s Hill. They are the children of Will and Shelly Woolley of Challis. Raegan is on Cherokee and Wyatt is on Duke. The goofy, friendly horse with his tongue out is Deuce.