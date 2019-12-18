Gathered around fire pits, people waited along Mackay’s Main Street on a wintry Dec. 14 evening, rubbing their hands from the cold and anticipation as the night parade began.
“It’s not really an organized thing, but the community gets the job done every year,” said Zan Morrell, owner of the Liar’s Den said of the parade.
Before the parade started rolling, members of the South Custer County Historical Society lit fires in their portable pits placed along the street. As the sun went down and Christmas music began playing courtesy of Ken’s Club, the atmosphere on Main Street turned jovial. People around the fires welcomed company and talked about the parade.
“We try to make it a little nicer each year,” said Keith Cecil, a member of the historical society. “Next year we’re definitely going to bring more fires.”
When the parade began more people emerged from cars parked nearby. Zach Cohen, who came to the parade with his wife and two children, joked he intended to wait in the car while his kids, Wolfe and Charlotte, gathered candy for him.
Floats sauntered down Main for about 15 minutes before turning around for a second pass. Little kids ducked and dived between floats decorated by Mackay residents and businesses, looking for sweets.
“We had a lot of leftover candy from Halloween,” said Shelley Mangum, a Mackay resident who helped coordinate the Christmas fun. “We thought we might freeze it for ourselves, but instead we decided to give it out.”
Mangum rode on trailer pulled by her husband, Richard, and flung candy under the shade of a giant Olaf, the snowman from Disney’s “Frozen.”
Emcee Patrick Seefried announced parade entries. Seefried said the parade is about individuals in the community coming together and having fun. He said he personally got involved when Karen Hames, an active community organizer, asked him to.
“I’d do anything for Karen,” said Seefried.
“Oh, he’d do anything for anyone,” said Hames.
The holiday spirit lingered after the parade in the Liar’s Den, where Morrell set out food and desserts for whoever felt hungry. Santa, who bobbed and weaved his way through the parade in a miniature semi, stopped by for refreshments.
“That little thing is so much fun to ride in,” said Walter Hamby, who played Santa.