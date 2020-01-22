The deep winter sleep that’s descended over parts of Stanley gets lifted this weekend when the first event of a nearly month-long slate of winter activities takes place.
The Boise Curling Club hosts its outdoor bonspiel Friday through Sunday. Next up on the weekend event schedule is a snowmobilers’ ball and accompanying fun run on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The winterfest follows, with events planned from Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16. The winterfest again includes a fat bike fondo on Saturday, Feb. 15. Ski planes are scheduled to fly in again this year, too, on Saturday. Planes are parked so people can check them out. Other winterfest events include pick-up hockey games, a beach party pub crawl, live music and various fun races on the snow.
This weekend’s bonspiel features 16 teams playing on the outdoor skating rink in Stanley. Registration is from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Velvet Falls Dance Hall at Mountain Village Resort. Opening ceremonies move to the ice rink at 4:45 p.m. Games begin at 5 p.m. and run until 9:15 p.m. It’s an open-draw tournament, which means players’ names are drawn to be placed on a team.
Curling action kicks off early Saturday, with a 7 a.m. start. Play continues until 11:15 a.m. A “closest to the button contest” takes place at 11:30 a.m. At noon people can learn to curl in a workshop, weather permitting. A banquet is staged from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Velvet Falls. Curling resumes at 6 and ends at 10 p.m.
Two more rounds of tourney place take place Sunday morning from 7 to 11:15 a.m. Awards are presented at the end of the games.
A heated tent and fire barrels are set up to keep players and spectators warm all weekend.
Many Stanley hotels and restaurants that close for the winter open back up for all the winter events, Stanley chamber Director Jason Bosley said. Several Stanley lodging and dining properties remain open year-round. Links to motels can be found on the chamber’s website, stanleycc.org.
All of the winter fun draws people from pretty far away, Bosley said, with bonspiel players coming every year from Salt Lake City and Boise.
“People are traveling pretty far for these winter events,” he said. “We hope the weather cooperates.”