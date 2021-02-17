Stanley business owners reported a busy Winterfest weekend despite the coronavirus limiting the number of activities normally held when the festival stretches across three days.
"We didn't know what to expect, but we've had a good turnout," Mandy Clark, event volunteer and co-owner of the Mountain Village Resort, said as she supervised the Howlin' Wolf Raft Rides.
Stanley Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce members decided raft rides could be conducted safely, as could the fat bike fondo. They'd planned to host a ski plane fly-in, too, but inclement weather prevented planes from arriving.
While not as many people came to Stanley for this year's festival, Mountain Village Resort Marketing Director Gabe Cardoso said more people have been visiting Stanley this winter for all sorts of winter recreation. Plenty of those people were in Stanley during Winterfest, too, he said.
Cardoso said it was a balancing act trying to host events this year. Organizers wanted to comply with state and local COVID-19 mandates and regulations, but they hated the idea of an event so crucial to Stanley's economy being outright canceled.
Stephanie Martensen, Clark's sister who bounces between Arizona and Stanley, said any time spent in the small mountain town is worth it. Her kids love visiting Stanley, she said, and would live there year-round if they had their way.
That's the benefit of a town like Stanley, according to Cordoso. It's a beautiful vacationland, he said, so people will always want to visit.
Matt and Heidi Dohse agreed, which is why they visit Stanley from Bellevue almost every weekend. During Winterfest, they decided to hop on their snowmobiles and ride the same track as the fat bike racers traveled. Afterward, they took a ride down a snowy hill in a raft and then treated themselves to pizza at Papa Brunee's, where Heidi bragged about her raft trip on the phone to her sister.
"How often do you get to ride a raft down a snow hill?" Heidi asked, with a laugh.
The Dohses said they didn't mind the down-scaled Winterfest. They always enjoy when Stanley opens up during the winter. Often, Matt said, it's just them eating alone at the Mountain Village restaurant, but last weekend they mixed up the menu and were able to meet new people doing it.
That's what's great about events like Winterfest, Heidi said. No matter how big or small, community events promote a sense of camaraderie and fun that can lead to great memories.