Recent cold weather caused beavers who chopped down about 15 trees at the Cottonwood campground north of Challis to stop building dams, which caused Bureau of Land Management officials to hold off on trapping the beavers.
BLM Public Relations Officer Ben Swaner said the BLM is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Services division to trap and relocate beavers that live around the campground. The animals have been cutting trees down near the highway, according to BLM officials, with some falling across the road. Also, Swaner said the loss of trees affects campers’ experiences because it exposes them to the sun and takes away from the beauty of the campground.
“It’s a popular area because we keep it open year-round,” Swaner said of the Cottonwood site.
David Hilliard, assistant BLM field manager for the Challis office, said beavers “slow down” in the winter. They build their lodges and collect food in the fall and wait out the winter. They rarely leave their homes in the water during the cold months, making it less likely for them to wander into traps. Hilliard also said the cold weather presented a logistical problem because beavers rarely step on dry land during the winter, preferring to stay in their dams and under water.
Swaner said the tree issue is a recent phenomenon because beavers haves always lived at Cottonwood without causing too much trouble. In the past BLM workers have put protective, metal meshes around the base of trees to stop beavers. He said in this instance the metal mesh proved ineffective, so the BLM turned to the USDA to help them catch the animals. The two federal agencies are in the preliminary phase of the project and have yet to decide where the beavers will be relocated to once they’re caught.
“Hopefully we’re going to get the process rolling here pretty soon,” said Swaner.