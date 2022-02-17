The big weekend of the winter hits Stanley this weekend with the annual Winterfest staged Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19.
Friday night’s fun starts at 5 with open skating and pick-up hockey games at the ice rink. Revelers don beach attire and light themselves up for the glow in the dark parade starting at 7 p.m. Stops are planned at Stanley Supper Club, Papa Brunee’s and the Casino Club. The parade ends at Velvet Falls dance hall where the beach party begins at 9 p.m.
Saturday is a full day with the fat bike fondo starting at 9 a.m. Ski planes may fly in and park at the Stanley Airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are welcome to walk around and check out the planes. Free cookies and cocoa are available outside the Stanley library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The games run from noon until about 4 p.m. Behind the Mountain Village Merc people can ride river rafts down a snow hill from noon to 4 p.m. Music and dancing take place near the Post Office from 12:30 to 3:45 p.m.
The new turkey bowl game is staged at noon, followed by the drag race at 1:15 p.m., a three-legged race at 2:30 p.m. and an outhouse race at 3:45 p.m. People can register for the games on Saturday.
The event wraps up with live music at Velvet Falls dance hall, beginning at 8 p.m.