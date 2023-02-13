Presidents Day weekend is just around the corner and in Stanley that means only one thing — Winterfest.

The 2023 edition of the winter festival begins with a beach party at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Mountain Village Resort. Saturday, Feb. 18 is the big day, with events kicking off at 11 a.m. and running into the evening. Most events are staged on Ace of Diamonds Street.


