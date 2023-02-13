Presidents Day weekend is just around the corner and in Stanley that means only one thing — Winterfest.
The 2023 edition of the winter festival begins with a beach party at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Mountain Village Resort. Saturday, Feb. 18 is the big day, with events kicking off at 11 a.m. and running into the evening. Most events are staged on Ace of Diamonds Street.
The Stanley Library serves up cookies and cocoa at 11 a.m. and family sledding opportunities are available at 11 near the intersection of Wall and Ace of Diamonds streets. Rubber tubes and rafts take passengers down giant snow piles at noon.
People can show off their bowling skills in the turkey bowl — roll a frozen bird down the street — at 11:30 a.m. Street musicians begin performing at noon Saturday.
New to this year’s lineup is a pizza slam at Papa Brunees. A $20 entry fee lets people eat as much pizza as they can in five minutes. The winner walks away with $100 in the contest that begins at 1:30 p.m.
Snowshoe drag races kick off at 2:30 p.m., followed by a three-legged race at 3:15 p.m. and the outhouse races at 4 p.m.
The day ends with more music — a disco party at the Kasino Club at 7 p.m. and a live band at 8 p.m. at Mountain Village Resort.
Other winter events are taking place in Stanley this month, too. The snowmobilers’ ball and fun run are this weekend. The fun run begins at noon Saturday, Feb. 11 from Mountain Village Resort and the banquet events begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Velvet Falls Dance Hall.
A ladies snowmobile ride is scheduled in the Sawtooth Mountains on Feb. 25 and 26.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.