A former Mackay woman’s prison sentence was suspended and the judge retained jurisdiction of her case, allowing her to receive treatment for methamphetamine addiction and other substance abuse issues and be evaluated for the possibility of probation.
Krystle Dawn Walrath, formerly of Mackay who now lives in Bannock County, successfully completed her rider, and Idaho Department of Correction officials have recommended her for probation.
Judge Stevan Thompson on Feb. 20 ordered that Walrath be on probation for four years, with one unusual condition: She must submit to a polygraph examination every six months to make sure she’s not stealing from the people whose homes she cleans for a living. Since she has a history of theft and burglary that will protect her from any accusations, the judge said. Walrath must also submit to random drug and alcohol tests and random personal searches while on probation and continue any treatment or counseling programs her probation officer recommends.
“I was really scared but am nine months sober now,” Walrath said when Thompson gave her the opportunity to speak. “My head is clear and I’m ready to move forward. I know I have a good future ahead of me and good potential. I am confident I will succeed. I have a good head on my shoulders.”
Walrath was accused of stealing binoculars and two $5 bills from Howard Baker’s vehicle at Mackay Reservoir last year. Walrath, then 31, pleaded guilty to burglary last April. A misdemeanor theft charge was dismissed.
Thompson ordered her to pay $226 in restitution and $500 to Custer County for Public Defender David Cannon’s services. The judge also imposed 180 days of discretionary jail time.
Thompson suspended Walrath’s sentence of five years in prison. If she violates the terms of her probation, she could be sent to prison.