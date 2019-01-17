When the torch was passed from Helping Hands volunteers to Challis Lions Club members last fall for distribution of firewood to the needy, the Lions had their work cut out for them.
In the past, the firewood program was largely funded as a project of the Salmon-Challis National Forest’s resource advisory committee, Lions President Julie Rodman said, but when issues beyond local volunteers’ control led to a temporary loss of that funding, the Lions had to scramble.
Lions Club members talked to Salmon-Challis forest officials and the forest was able to supply some wood to get things going. Forest leaders were working to reduce fuel loads in the area of the Ibex Fire and diverted firewood to the program.
“Early in the season it became clear that while this firewood was greatly appreciated, it was going to be far less than what was needed for the winter,” Rodman said. So, using club funds, the Lions purchased 11 cords of logs and volunteers spent two Saturdays bucking them to stove lengths and splitting the larger pieces. Lions donated 35 cords of firewood to 20 households.
Three Saturday firewood distributions in October, November and January exhausted the local woodlot’s supply, Rodman said, and there are numerous people who won’t have enough firewood to make it through the winter.
“The woodlot is currently empty, and while the firewood is gone, the community need is still great,” she said. “There’s a long list of people who need wood and won’t make it through the winter.” At least eight elderly people are on that list but there are probably more who need firewood to stay warm, she said.
The Lions Club doesn’t have money to buy more wood, Rodman said, but club members will continue to manage the program if they can obtain funding. They’re asking for donations of firewood or cash to buy wood. Rodman can be reached at 208-940-1957 or by email at challislionsclub@gmail.com.
“It’s been really rewarding” as a civic project, Rodman said. “It’s a lot of work, but you get the satisfaction of seeing some super happy individuals who won’t freeze this winter.”
With more time to prepare, Lions plan to cut firewood for next winter’s distribution.