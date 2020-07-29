The route to Henry Creek is under repair by the Bureau of Land Management to facilitate repairs in the Williams Creek and Lake Creek livestock grazing allotments.
Three water sources for livestock need maintenance, which must be performed by heavy equipment. The equipment couldn’t be taken to the sites without improving the route, according to Bruce Hallman with the BLM.
Linda Price, field manager for the Salmon BLM office, said the single-track trail will be repaired as soon as possible. She knows that mountain bikers like riding the trail and the work damaged the trail enough to impair their use of it.
The route is a seasonal ATV trail that grazing permittees may drive on with full-size vehicles as needed. The trail will remain an ATV trail after the work is completed this fall. It will not be maintained for full-size vehicle use, Price said.