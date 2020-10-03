After a year of delays due to government regulations and the coronavirus, the Seventh Street bridge in Challis is under repair.
“I like doing these pre-casts, they’re a lot of fun,” Tony Benavidez, with Cannon Builders of Blackfoot, said. The bridge Benavidez helped install was created in Blackfoot and shipped to Challis. Benavidez and his co-workers broke ground on the project a month ago, and the pre-cast top to the bridge went over Challis Creek last week.
Planning for the $55,000 project began in 2017. Heavy flooding from Challis Creek that spring after a winter of record snowfall damaged culverts under Third and Seventh streets, necessitating bridge repairs. Third Street received a new culvert a year ago and Mayor Mike Barrett said afterwards it was the city’s goal to have Seventh Street fixed within a year. However, because the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the National Marine Fisheries Service held up funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the project, the project was pushed back.
Barrett told City Council members in January state officials wanted a more rigid 100-year flood plan. The fisheries service asked that workers dig deep enough to allow fish to easily travel under Seventh Street. With requests like that, Barrett told council members it would be better to scrap the culvert idea and instead install a new bridge on Seventh Street. A new end date was set for sometime before Labor Day. But because the funding was again delayed by coronavirus issues, the project was delayed.
“It’s good it’s finally going in,” Frank Robinson, owner of Challis Redi-Mix, said at the construction site last week. “This’ll make a good bridge for here.”
Robinson is supplying riprap and backfill for the project, along with hauling off the dirt and rocks Benavidez pulls out of the creek. Both Robinson and Benavidez said it’s been a straightforward project with no complications so far. The only concern, they said, are the several powerlines hanging noticeably close to Benavidez’s backhoe.
“We definitely got to watch out for those,” Benavidez said from the backhoe’s cab as he looked at the wires, which construction workers had covered in caution tape.
Once the bridge’s top goes on, Benavidez and Robinson said it will take a couple of weeks to pour asphalt and make it ready for autos again. Benavidez said it might be longer, depending on when the asphalt arrives. Until then, people will have to continue detouring around the construction site by going to U.S. Highway 93, turning left onto Clinic Road and then turning onto Challis Creek Road, which is the extension of Seventh Street.