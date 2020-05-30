Heath Perrine is the new Yankee Fork district ranger with the Salmon-Challis National Forest. He will begin the job on July 5.
Perrine began his engineering career with the Salmon-Challis Forest.
He has worked with the Idaho Panhandle National Forests for the last several years as the assistant forest engineer working with private industry, counties and the state on road maintenance agreements and implementing a program of work through the Good Neighbor Authority. He also worked with the Forest Service in Montana, focusing on transportation for timber sales and vegetation management programs.
Perrine is an Idaho native. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University in civil engineering. He and his wife, Tiffany, have two daughters, Zoey and Gemma.