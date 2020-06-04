Summer hours started a bit late at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and the historic Bayhorse townsite, but both are now open, with some measures and restrictions in place designed to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
The Custer townsite will open later this month, as will the Yankee Fork Dredge. Both sites are expected to open June 12.
The visitor center, museum and theater at the Yankee Fork state park are all open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, park Manager Joni Hawley said. The number of visitors allowed inside the building at one time is limited to seven, she said. Only one person can be in the gift shop at any time and shoppers are asked to avoid picking items up just to look at them.
People cannot touch any of the exhibits in the museum and some seats in the theater have been blocked off to ensure people are seated at an appropriate distance from one another while watching the film.
Hawley reminds people that the museum has been revamped, some new exhibits are on display and some items were shuffled around. So, even if people have visited before, they’ll find new things, she said. Hawley and her staff made the changes earlier this year because all the displays had to be removed to allow for the installation of new carpet.
Plexiglass shields are being installed at the visitor center front counter. Brochure racks have been emptied, with one sample brochure taped in each slot, Hawley said. Signs are posted telling visitors they can come inside and request brochures. Keeping brochures and maps in places where they can’t be handled by multiple people is one more way to help prevent the spread of virus germs, she said.
State park employees are cleaning picnic tables, restrooms and handles on the equipment at the dump station several times a day to reduce the threat of spreading the coronavirus, she said.
“We’ll have signs posted informing the public of the cleaning process,” Hawley said.
The trails around the state park were always open throughout the stay-at-home order, and those trails continue to be open with people using them, Hawley said. The multiple-use trails can be used by walkers, bicyclists and ATV riders.
So far, Hawley has kept the Ride the Bayhorse ATV event on the schedule for August.
“No decision has been made yet if we’ll cancel it,” Hawley said. “It’s too early to say.”
Not much changed at Bayhorse because of COVID-19, Hawley said. Volunteers are manning the ghost town, and the buildings are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the restoration work at Bayhorse will continue this summer, she said. That includes completing the roof replacement project on the Bayhorse Hotel. Whether the roof work on the Wells Fargo building will be finished this year hasn’t been determined.
The Custer townsite and the Yankee Fork Dredge both usually open on Memorial Day weekend, but openings were pushed back a few weeks, Hawley said.
She has volunteers lined up to man Custer, but services at the historic mining town will be limited this summer because of coronavirus concerns and precautions.
The number of people allowed inside the museum and the store at one time will be limited to assure proper physical distancing. The format of tours will change. People won’t be able to experiment with gold panning and most displays that are typically put up in the buildings won’t be set up. Movies won’t be shown.
Hawley expects the buildings at Custer will all be open and people can look inside, but how much of the equipment of furnishings they’ll see is not yet clear. Those details have to be finalized by the Forest Service, she said.
Custer Day, which was scheduled for July 11, has been canceled.
Volunteers at the dredge will reduce the number of people allowed inside at one time and perhaps alter tours of the site to guarantee they’re following COVID-19 recommendations.