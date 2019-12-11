A packed house waited eagerly in the Challis middle school auditorium for the 30th Christmas Concert to begin, during which their host Eileen Hardy reflected on the theme of the concert. The concert followed the third holiday parade of lights on Dec. 6.
Angels Among Us, based on one of Hardy’s favorite songs, is about recognition, according to Hardy. She asked people to recognize the angels in their lives and strive to be like them through their words and actions.
“There’s quite of few of them out there,” she said.
Hardy presented what she thought were a few examples when Challis residents took turns on the stage and performed Christmas hits.
Howard Cutler’s rendition of “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” had toes tapping and hands clapping as the crowd sung with him. Garden Creek Preschoolers started the event with good cheer and bad dancing as they stumbled through “Jingle Bells.” After the students, Karina and Zach Schafer returned the crowd to a peaceful, contemplative mood as they sang “Joy to the World.”
The Schafers told the crowd how grateful they were for accepting them into their community. They moved to Challis 10 months ago and feel they have been welcomed with open arms.
“We’re very thankful to be out here and part of this community,” Zach Schafer said.
Alongside the music Ellie Corrigan performed an original poem, “Savage Santa Claus,” combining the myth of Santa with the Old West.
The evening continued with the presentation of a decorated mirror to Hardy from the Challis Community Choir. It represented how Hardy and her husband, Jack, both of whom have organized every Christmas concert, should look back on the last 30 years as a success. Eileen joked that after 30 years she may not like what she sees in the mirror, but accepted it with a smile.
The choir performed Christmas songs before the Hardy’s son, Travis, took the stage to perform “Angels Among Us” by Alabama. Jack Hardy, Chris McDonald and Jan Long-Williams accompanied Travis Hardy. The concert closed with its traditional finale of “Silent Night.”