This year's Challis youth pheasant hunt drew 15 hunters, organizer Fred Battley said.
All of the students were able to get a bird, and just four of the 19 pheasants escaped, he said.
Youths first participated in the classroom portion of the event, learning from Jeff Moore about pheasant biology and habitat and hunting with dogs. Battley taught the firearm, range and hunt safety portion of the class. Youths practiced shooting at the trap range before heading to the Mitch and Kami Corrigan ranch for the hunt. Other adult volunteers were Brett Plummer, Mark Savage, Kip Erickson, Ben Beason, Evan Hunting, Jeri D'Orazio, Justin Farr, J.D. Bennetts, Brenda Bullock and Tracy Battley.
Participating youths included Riley Savage, Cheyenne Beason, Brenna Cutler, William Wahlstrom, Dante D'Orazio, Lane Hunting, Teage Erickson, Brodie Hunting, Clay Bullock, Colton Battley, Jarett Ollar, Sabina Bennetts, Ty Farr, Kade Beason and Drake Beason.
Dog handlers were Jeff and Solveig Moore and Matt Cahoon.