Custer County youngsters looking for a new activity are reminded that now’s the time to join a 4-H club, University of Idaho Extension Educator Sarah Baker says.

Most clubs are a bit dormant during the winter, Baker said, but with animal weigh-ins coming up very soon, youths who want to join should do so now so they’re ready to enter their projects in the county fair. Livestock projects have specific deadlines, so any child planning to enter an animal in the fair needs to get enrolled soon, she said.


