Custer County youngsters looking for a new activity are reminded that now’s the time to join a 4-H club, University of Idaho Extension Educator Sarah Baker says.
Most clubs are a bit dormant during the winter, Baker said, but with animal weigh-ins coming up very soon, youths who want to join should do so now so they’re ready to enter their projects in the county fair. Livestock projects have specific deadlines, so any child planning to enter an animal in the fair needs to get enrolled soon, she said.
4-H leaders are currently being certified and two new leaders are joining the ranks, she said. New leaders will allow for new club offerings, Baker said. Tentative plans call for adding a leathercraft class and an archery group in Mackay and to add a class in Challis that will focus on cooking, sewing and outdoor recreation activities. Those new options open the door for 4-Hers who can’t have livestock projects, Baker said.
“We increase enrollment in livestock every year, but we want other kids to join,” she said. There are about 125 4-H members in the county. 4-H helps kids learn, pick up leadership and development skills and have fun, she said.
Children who were between the ages of 8 and 18 on Jan. 1 of this year may join 4-H. There’s a $21 enrollment fee. Enrollment is online via the ZSuite site at https://4h.zsuite.org/ Enrollment fees must be paid at the extension office at 1340 Pleasant Ave. in Challis. When a youth enrolls, he or she picks their club, leader and projects. People with questions about 4-H and enrollment should call Baker at 208-833-3179.
Custer County has about a dozen 4-H leaders who are also members of the 4-H Leaders Council which sets policy, project requirements and helps youths complete their projects.
This year the leaders council received a funding boost from Salmon River Electric Cooperative, which donated $2,000 to it. Baker said the money will be used to reach and recruit more kids to join 4-H. The cooperative has been a longtime supporter of 4-H at the market animal sale, Baker said, but donating to the leaders council allows the co-op to support more 4-Hers at a broader level.
The 4-H Leaders Council runs exclusively off of donations and funds generated from the flower barrel planting program and an auction held during the fair. The money it raises is made available to leaders and 4-Hers who apply for grants for such things as equipment or training opportunities. The council also pays for the awards given at the fair.
“This $2,000 really helps,” Baker said of the co-op’s donation. 4-H programs in the county don’t receive any outside funding from any government entity. Member enrollment fees, fundraising efforts and donations fund 4-H locally.
The first weigh-ins for beef are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 in Challis and Mackay. That starts the 150-day feed test that ends at the county fair, she said.
This year’s county fair is scheduled from Monday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 5 at the fairgrounds in Mackay. The fair schedule is similar to past years, Baker said. Open class events and a horse show dominate the early part of the week with 4-H contests and family events scheduled Wednesday through Saturday. The fair culminates with the market animal sale on Saturday afternoon.
