The children of Mountain Valley Baptist Church presented a Christmas play last week, flawlessly hitting their lines and doing a good job singing Christmas carols.
The children have been working hard on the play during their Friday Kidz Klub rehearsals, said the Rev. Scott Sinz.
Tammy Sinz was the director of “Come as a Child,” a play within a play. One of her sons, Colton Sinz, played the part of Mr. Lyle, the stage manager.
The play begins with the children on stage in street clothes rehearsing for a play they supposedly have not yet performed in public. The stage manager takes them through donning their costumes, rehearsal, explaining why they have to wear the costumes to portray angels and shepherds, reading from the gospel of Luke and explaining what the Christmas story is all about: Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus, born a savior, Emmanuel, which means “God with us” in Hebrew.
By the end of the play, the children understand the Christmas story, and through them, the audience does as well.