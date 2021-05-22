The Custer County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office and other local government administrative offices in Challis are now allowed as permitted uses in commercial A and B zones, and jails may be allowed with a special use permit in commercial B zones.
Challis City Council members continued public discussions about zoning changes after their regular May 13 council meeting. The May public hearings were a continuation of two April hearings.
Mayor Mike Barrett and council members proposed changes to the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinances that could allow for a new jail to eventually be built within the city. At the April hearings officials with the Custer Economic Development Association opposed the mayor’s and council’s suggestions. CEDA Director Jolie Turek and board members Ken Dizes and Tom Coates said at the time the city’s recommendations were too restrictive.
CEDA leaders asked for the April hearings in the first place after spending several months working with Custer County commissioners to either improve the county’s 110-year-old jail or build a new one.
They want to keep the jail in Challis so it’s near the courthouse, Sheriff’s Office and other county buildings. That desire led them to suggest a jail be constructed on Rodeo Road property zoned commercial B.
Most commercial B land in Challis sits along U.S. Highway 93 in Challis and some is along Rodeo Road. Commercial A mostly constitutes Main, Barrett said, and residential A and B zones are located mostly in the new subdivisions in Challis and in old town, respectively.
CEDA members reiterated their concerns at the May hearings. They took exception to a proposal by city officials that any security fencing at a jail be screened and that fences not be closer than 100 feet from a lot line. They also didn’t like restrictions on lights and outdoor speakers.
“I don’t know how you would ever screen a fence,” Coates said.
CEDA officials argued it’s unfair to impose such tight restrictions on a single building type. There are several other structures in Challis, like the high school with its loudspeakers, that would fail to meet the standards if they were applied, the CEDA board members said.
Barrett and City Attorney Geoff Schroeder again said council members came up with the restrictions as placeholders till discussions could be had about better options.
According to Schroeder, who participated in for last week’s hearings by telephone, the simple solution is to remove the requirements. According to the new city codes, the only requirement for submitting a special use request for a jail is that it is constructed, operated and maintained in conformity with the Idaho jail standards for detention facilities set forth by the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.
Other than that, Mayor Barrett explained things like setbacks and building requirements can be addressed when people apply for a special use permit for a jail.
Before City Council members decided to make the changes to the zoning ordinances, they voted to include language within the comprehensive plan that would satisfy CEDA members’ other main complaint. Councilwoman Mary Skeen suggested the comprehensive plan’s language include wording that states the city and county will work together, not just at the same time, to improve the jail, courthouse, Sheriff’s Office and other county facilities.
After the hearings, Coates, Turek and Dizes said they like the changes, but not how long it took to make them. Disappointed they didn’t get everything they wanted, the CEDA members said they are happy to make some progress.