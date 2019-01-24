Rather than voting on individual requests for zoning variances in the Challis Airport annex area on the north side of town, Challis City Council members opted to advertise a public hearing on a proposal to change zoning in that area from a mix of residential and commercial to entirely commercial.
he area is variously known as Northern Addition, Airport annex and Challis Acreage.
Mayor Michael Barrett suggested that approach to council members after they heard a request from Tom Coates, manager of Salmon River Propane, to zone its lot just north of the Northgate Inn as commercial. The lot is zoned half Commercial B on the east side where it fronts onto U.S. Highway 93 and half Residential B on the west side near Rodeo Road.
Barrett advised that a switch to commercial would reflect the predominant current use in the area. Part of the area might have been initially zoned as residential due to platted subdivisions, but uses in the area between Clinic Road and the airport now are nearly all commercial. For example, Mountain Valley Baptist Church, Challis Area Health Center, the Challis ambulance garage, Diamond Peak Assisted Living, the airport, Challis Rodeo Grounds and a couple of equipment yards are all in that area — with one duplex. The lot it sits on is half residential and half commercial. There is also one irrigated field that has undesignated zoning and it would remain as such, the mayor said.
In the past the city considered individual special use permits for commercial users whose property fell in the residential zone, so a zoning change to commercial would simplify things, Barrett said.
“That gets rid of conflicts and puts the area in line with existing uses,” said Barrett.
“We’re asking the city to make it all commercial,” Coates said of Salmon River Propane’s lot. Salmon River Propane plans to move its propane plant from its current location between Valley and Butte avenues to the parallelogram-shaped parcel it purchased from Salmon River Electric near Northgate Inn. It already has one large propane tank there nicknamed the “Yellow Submarine,” Coates said. Salmon River Propane plans to erect buildings and other infrastructure when it moves the propane plant.
There are numerous lots in the area that are zoned both Commercial B and Residential B, Barrett said. One example is the lot with the duplex, which is near the intersection of Clinic Road and Challis Creek Road, he said, and the owner would like to build a second duplex in the future.
“It makes sense to me,” Councilwoman Mary Skeen said.
“Me too,” said Councilman Travis Hardy.
The council also approved a request from Pioneer Motel and RV Park owner Chantel Barnes for a zoning variance that would allow her to build six tiny rental cabins instead of four. The council waived a 15-foot spacing requirement between buildings in favor of 10 feet.
The request was the subject of a Dec. 11 public hearing at which one person testified for the change, one testified against and one was neutral. While the public comment period has ended, council members opted to delay a vote until their Jan. 8 meeting.
Councilwoman Skeen said she had no problem with granting the variance, and Councilman Chuck Felton agreed as long as parking at the motel and RV park doesn’t interfere with street parking.
“Good point,” Barrett said, adding that the city would stress that guests of Pioneer Motel and RV Park park vehicles inside the property, not on Valley Avenue or Pleasant Avenue.
Council members voted unanimously to reduce the sewer rate for the Challis Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on U.S. 93 to the same lower residential rate charged other churches in town. There had been a multiplier applied to the LDS church in the past, Barrett said, and for fairness, he advised the council to remove the extra charge. Starting with the January billing cycle, the LDS church will pay $18.95 a month for sewer, compared with its current rate of $71 per month.
The council took no action on a request by Tom Amar of North Avenue for the city to move his water meter which is near some thick spruce trees to another location at city expense.
“He’s concerned the roots will damage his water line,” Barrett said.
The mayor and Cameron Davis and Alex Sarinana of the city maintenance crew looked at the area. In their opinion, moving the water meter won’t protect the water line from possible root damage, Barrett said. The water line from the meter to the house is the homeowner’s responsibility, he said, and moving the meter would mean the line would still go through an area with spruce trees.
Amar is away for the winter and, if necessary, the council can revisit the issue when he returns, said Barrett.