Afton LaVonne (Jenson) Bartschi

Afton LaVonne (Jenson) Bartschi 12/27/1933 - 11/15/2022 Afton LaVonne Jenson Bartschi, the wife, the mom, the legend, passed into the eternities on November 15, 2022. She was known for her striking beauty, old Hollywood glamour and emerald green eyes.

LaVonne was born on December 27, 1933, in a one-room log house her father built in the mining community of Challis, Idaho. She met her husband-to-be Ralph P. Bartschi during his last year of Pharmacy school in Pocatello, Idaho. They were married in a beautiful morning ceremony in a lilac and yellow rose festooned Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Challis, Idaho, on June 12, 1953. The marriage was solemnized later that day in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Two years later, she was the proud mother of identical twin sons, Kevin and Kent. She has the unusual distinction of giving birth to three children within 14 months when daughter Nola Jean was born. Their last child, Kari Diane, was born five years after Nola's birth, which completed their family of two boys and two girls.


