Afton LaVonne (Jenson) Bartschi 12/27/1933 - 11/15/2022 Afton LaVonne Jenson Bartschi, the wife, the mom, the legend, passed into the eternities on November 15, 2022. She was known for her striking beauty, old Hollywood glamour and emerald green eyes.
LaVonne was born on December 27, 1933, in a one-room log house her father built in the mining community of Challis, Idaho. She met her husband-to-be Ralph P. Bartschi during his last year of Pharmacy school in Pocatello, Idaho. They were married in a beautiful morning ceremony in a lilac and yellow rose festooned Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Challis, Idaho, on June 12, 1953. The marriage was solemnized later that day in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Two years later, she was the proud mother of identical twin sons, Kevin and Kent. She has the unusual distinction of giving birth to three children within 14 months when daughter Nola Jean was born. Their last child, Kari Diane, was born five years after Nola's birth, which completed their family of two boys and two girls.
LaVonne was a classically trained pianist, later turned to honky-tonk style, by which she entertained her young family with popular music. LaVonne had the unusual ability to always see tragedies and challenges of life from the sunny side of the street.
LaVonne and Ralph loved to travel. She made her first trip to Europe when she traveled with her parents on a three-week tour of Europe when she was 29 years old, leaving Ralph to take care of their four children, the youngest of which was three years old. Years later, she said going to Europe with her parents was one of the best decisions she ever made. During her traveling days, she saw Princess Diana in London and Pope John Paul the Great at the Vatican as he drove by in his popemobile.
LaVonne was proud of her ancestral heritage. She was the direct descendant of John Howland, an indentured servant sailing on the Mayflower ship from England in 1620. Howland was the 13th signer of the Mayflower Compact, the first self-governing covenant among New World settlers. "History records no nobler venture for faith and freedom than that of his Pilgrim band," reads the tomb on a hill overlooking Plymouth Harbor today. Her paternal ancestors were some of the first settlers in Lemhi and Custer Counties of Idaho. LaVonne was also a direct descendant of the Prophet Joseph Smith, Jr. through Pilgrim John Howland.
LaVonne joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was 17 years old. She loved to serve in the children's primary program and the Relief Society organization.
LaVonne is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ralph, son Kent, daughters Nola and Kari, and a brother Warren Jenson of Challis, Idaho. She is predeceased by her parents, Walter and Ethel Jenson, and youngest brother, Charles Jenson. Her son Kevin died in the month of November 25 years earlier. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.