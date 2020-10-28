Agnes Frances Kays was born June 6, 1919, to Orin and Mary Ricker in Milo, Maine. She passed away September 21, 2020, in Challis, Idaho, at the “young” age of 101. Agnes was the oldest of three children, a brother James and a sister Jane. Her parents, brother and sister preceded her in death.
Agnes married Harold Thompson during WW II and to this union a baby girl, Bonnie Jean, was born. Harold’s plane was shot down over France in 1945 with no survivors and their 4-month-old daughter passed away on December 27, 1945.
During WW II, in 1942 and 1943, Agnes served in the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps which later became known as the Women’s Army Corps or WACs. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living member of the Challis American Legion Philip Kirk Post #109. To become a member of the American Legion was one of her proudest moments.
Through her life, Agnes remarried twice. To her second marriage a son was born, Luther Hartshorn of Challis. She has three nephews, Leonard Nash, Allen Nash and David Ricker all of Maine and a niece, Sue Ann Nichols of Sonora, California. She is survived by her son Luther, her three nephews and her niece along with the many wonderful friends she made in Challis.
Agnes loved animals and never could resist adopting or feeding a stray cat or dog and even took up feeding the deer in winter. She could be seen working in her beautiful flower gardens in the summer and loved being outside.
No services will be held in Challis. Agnes requested cremation and had her ashes shipped to Sonora, California, where she has been buried in the Mountain Shadow Cemetery by her husband and daughter lost in 1945.