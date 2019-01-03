Alan S. Rigby
It is with great sadness that the family of Alan S. Rigby announces his passing on Nov. 19, 2018. Surrounded by loved ones, Alan passed following complications of chronic myelogenous leukemia. He is remembered as a loving father and husband, wonderful friend and outstanding member of the Sandpoint community as the owner of A&J Plumbing.
Alan was born to Lois Rigby of Paris, Idaho, and Clyde Rigby, of Montpelier in Kemmerer, Wyoming, on March 31, 1960. The couple moved to Challis two years later where they raised their family. Alan loved being outside and was an avid outdoorsman, amazing hunter and great skier. He had an engaging and charismatic nature that was hard to ignore. He worked hard, played harder and, by his example, those values were instilled in his children.
Alan is survived by his wife, Julie; his four children, Amy, Justin and his wife Lucy, Paige and her husband Cameron, and Jerrod; and two grandchildren, Mason and Rosalyn. He is also survived by his father, Clyde Rigby, and siblings Fern, Dixie, Devin and Doug and a large extended family with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Rigby.
Services will be held in the spring in McCammon, Idaho. For information regarding the services, or if you wish you send your sympathies, please email the eldest daughter, Amy Wolf, at wolfamsu@gmail.com.