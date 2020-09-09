Former Challis resident Allan John Wrubell died August 23, 2020, in Payson, Utah. He was 77.
Allan was born February 8, 1943, in Otthon, Saskatchewan, Canada, to John and Angeline Wrubell. While working for Algoma Steel Co., he met and married Lois Catherine Primeau. They made their first home in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. They lived in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; and Calgary, Alberta; before moving to Challis in 1994. Allan headed up the purchasing department for Thompson Creek Mine until he retired in 2007.
They moved to Ephraim, Utah, after his retirement. Allan suffered a heart attack and stroke in 2014 and he and Lois later moved to Payson.
He is survived by his wife Lois; children Greg (Tauna), Cathie (Lee) and Jason (Nina); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters; and one brother.
A funeral was held Aug. 29 in Payson. Allan was buried in the Payson City Cemetery.