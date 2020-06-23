Alfred Smith McCoy and Elizabeth Amelia Gogina “Effie” Larson-McCoy welcomed Alvin into this world on June 16, 1923, in Goldberg, Idaho, the Pahsimeroi Valley. He joined his brother Alfred E. and sisters Eva and Wanda.
Dad left us to rejoin them in heaven on June 14, 2020, two days short of his 97th birthday. He was home, surrounded by his five kids, son-in-law, wife and several grandkids.
Dad grew up in the Pahsimeroi Valley, going to school in Goldberg, graduating from Mackay, Idaho, in 1943. He enlisted in the Army in May 1943 and was enroute to Germany during World War II. He was an artillery man.
He was at a Christmas Eve dance in May, Idaho, in 1951, and met his wife of 67 years, Martha Gilbert. They were married on Dec. 24, 1952, in Leslie, Idaho.
Dad spent his life working hard as a miner at the Patterson, Mackay, Cobalt, Triumph and Kellogg mines. He was quite irritated when they re-opened the Blackbird mine in his 70s, that they would not hire him to go to work. He had been in every shaft, on every level in the mine, he knew where the ore was and how best to get it out. He traded in his mine light for a shovel fighting fires for the Mackay forest service. His nickname on the fire crew was “Mac the Goat,” evidently he was a mountain goat in mountains. He also built and maintained road on the Salmon-Challis National forests. He worked at the warehouses during fires until he was in his 80s.
Dad hung over the rim of the Twin Falls canyon wall drilling footings for the Perrine Bridge. He worked at the “AEC” — INEL in Arco, Idaho. Farming and ranching was also in there.
He was told at 95 to stay off the roof. He informed us he would do as he damn well pleased. And he did. He was then told “that if he fell off the roof, to do a damn good job cuz we were not calling 911.”
He was a tuff ole bird. He got around better that his kids that were 30 years younger than him.
He made his daily, bi-daily, tri-daily trips to the post office. That was his social hour up until the last two weeks he was with us.
Growing up with dad was fun. There was always a camping, fishing, sledding adventure in the works. When he was working in Cobalt and we, the kids, were in school in Mackay, mom would load all six of us kids in the 9-passenger station wagon – this was before mini vans – with six spare tires on the roof, and off to Cobalt we went to spend the weekend with Dad. We loved it. (There were several changed tires in those days)
When dad came home at the end of the day, we kids would jump on him and it was a tickle fest with all six of us.
Dad leaves behind five of the six kids: Lettie McCoy-Guinn, Meridian, ID; Alvina (Larry) Kral, Buhl, ID; Kenneth McCoy, Jerome, ID; Catherine “Kitty” (Shawn) Watkins, Shady Point, OK; Kevin (Tami) McCoy, Spokane, WA; son-in-law David (Seann) Lewis, Jerome, ID. His wife Martha of Challis, ID. 16 grandkids, 15 great-grandkids and 2 great-great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by many –- he was 97. His parents, brother, sisters, many nieces and nephews. Daughter Seann, son-in-law Jerry Guinn.
Dad will be laid to rest at Mt. McCaleb cemetery in Mackay, Idaho, next to his parents in the family area.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Salmon Valley Hospice, a Veteran’s organization or a charity of your choice.