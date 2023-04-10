Andrew Leon Jacobs April 27, 1955 - April 5, 2023 Andrew (Andy) Leon Jacobs, 67, of Challis, Idaho passed away on April 5th, 2023 in Wellton, Arizona. He was born on April 27th 1955 to Dorothy and Clark Jacobs in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Andy is survived by his Loving Wife, Peggy; sons, Kenny and Andy; grandchildren, Griffin and Mya; his baby brother, Brian; stepdaughters, Shannon Diges and Christy Foster; and step grandchildren, Grayson Foster, Corbin Diges, and Angus Diges.
Originally from Kensington, New Hampshire, Andy began his migration out West following graduation. In 1976 while working for an exploratory drilling company, Andy started his family in Wausau, Wisconsin. Shortly thereafter he found himself drilling for ore on top of a beautiful mountain in Clayton, Idaho. Taken by the natural beauty of the rugged countryside, Andy planted roots and raised his family in a log home he built with his own two hands on the Salmon River in Clayton, Idaho.
Andy married his current wife Peggy Jacobs in 1996. They spent the last 27 years as inseparable best friends enjoying traveling to warmer destinations during the winter.
Andy loved his family, believed in hard work, and treated everyone with dignity and respect. He would often remind all of us that life is too short and to not sweat the small stuff.
Andy had a huge personality and could strike up a conversation with anyone at any time. His sense of humor, love for life, and smile was infectious to everyone around him.
Andy was a wonderful man whose love and support will be forever missed by his friends and family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.