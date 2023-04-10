Andrew Leon Jacobs April 27, 1955 - April 5, 2023 Andrew (Andy) Leon Jacobs, 67, of Challis, Idaho passed away on April 5th, 2023 in Wellton, Arizona. He was born on April 27th 1955 to Dorothy and Clark Jacobs in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Andy is survived by his Loving Wife, Peggy; sons, Kenny and Andy; grandchildren, Griffin and Mya; his baby brother, Brian; stepdaughters, Shannon Diges and Christy Foster; and step grandchildren, Grayson Foster, Corbin Diges, and Angus Diges.


