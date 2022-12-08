Anna Marguerite (Hutchison) Cobbley Marguerite Hutchison Cobbley passed away peacefully with her daughter Penney at her side in South Bend Indiana on September 17th, nine weeks before her 101 birthday. Her daughter, Penney and her husband, Rand Dunn lovingly cared for her for twenty-plus years, first in San Diego then Indiana.
During the Depression, her parents worked hard; fortunately, her father had a job as a ditch rider. They supplied many families with food and canned goods from their large garden. Her Mother and sister set traps in the desert for rabbits and badgers. They would eat the rabbit meat and stretched the furs to sell. Her older sister’s fiancé died from a diseased rabbit that he helped them skin.
“Marg” met her husband, Bill Cobbley, on a blind date arranged by his sisters in Challis. In Marguerite’s words, he was “the love of my life.” They were married in 1939 and in 1989 celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Together they raised four children in Challis and after 1962 in Las Vegas: Bill Jr., Sherlon, Christine, and Penney. They donated some land and worked to find grants and funding for the Senior Citizen’s Center that was named after Bill shortly before he passed away in 1992.
“Marg” was a gifted seamstress, sewing all her children’s clothes coats, jackets, and costumes for Halloween, Valentine’s day, Fourth of July parades etc. Styles would be chosen from the Montgomery Ward catalog. Every grandchild and great grandchild received lovely handmade gifts from her. Her children have hand-crocheted table cloths that took a year to make. Both Bill and Marguerite were devoted parents and grandparents and there was never a day their children felt unloved.
Marguerite attended Idaho State University with her daughter Penney and was recognized as a gifted writer by her teachers. She wrote several children’s books. One that was especially popular was titled “LITTLE CLOUD”. Her quick wit and sense of humor lasted well into old age. She was especially loved by her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends of her children and relatives have mentioned that she was a very compassionate person to whom they always felt free to come.
Relating stories of her life to her grandchildren was a special delight to them--riding horseback to school each winter, her recovery from polio at home when very young, her experiences with siblings, Valene, Ralph, Lucille and John, her mother’s year-long recovery from diphtheria, her first ride in the “rumble-seat” of a Model T. She deeply loved her family.
In 1998 she married Bill Alexander and spent 8 wonderful years with him before he died in 2006. He was a best friend and a loving, kind, attentive husband to her and to her children.
She is survived by all her children, Bill Cobbley(Cynthia}, Sherlon Orth (Carl), Christine Higgins (Gregory), and Penney Dunn (Rand), 10 grandchildren, Barry, Lonnie and Joshua Cobbley, Tyrel and Christopher Orth, Brian and Catherine Higgins, Randi, Michael, and Zachary Dunn and 16 great-grand children.
A Memorial is planned in Challis in July. Contributions in Marguerite’s name may be made to the Bill Cobbley Senior Citizen’s Center in Challis.
