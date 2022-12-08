Anna Marguerite (Hutchison) Cobbley

Anna Marguerite (Hutchison) Cobbley Marguerite Hutchison Cobbley passed away peacefully with her daughter Penney at her side in South Bend Indiana on September 17th, nine weeks before her 101 birthday. Her daughter, Penney and her husband, Rand Dunn lovingly cared for her for twenty-plus years, first in San Diego then Indiana.

During the Depression, her parents worked hard; fortunately, her father had a job as a ditch rider. They supplied many families with food and canned goods from their large garden. Her Mother and sister set traps in the desert for rabbits and badgers. They would eat the rabbit meat and stretched the furs to sell. Her older sister’s fiancé died from a diseased rabbit that he helped them skin.


