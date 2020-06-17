Arvin Earl “Al” Spurling-Finley passed away at home on June 8, 2020, at the age of 78. He was surrounded by love when he passed after bravely battling cancer.
Arvin was born on September 26, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to Herbert Earl Spurling and Winifred McKay Tolland.
Best known as Al by his community, family and friends, to know him was to love him. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. Al had a very kind and giving heart, helping anyone, whether they were a stranger or a friend. Al was loved and respected by the community where he lived. He was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, son, father-in-law, grandfather and uncle. A true family man and friend, Al was a hero to so many. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and take long drives with his wife and critters.
Al was married to Frankie Gillstrap in 1965, until her passing. He then married Nancy Koontz in 1974, and they gave life and love to five wonderful children. In 1990, Al married Bessie Christina (Tina) Tyndall and took her children under his wing to love and call his own.
After serving in the US Navy from 1959 to 1965, Al worked on the construction of the Dworshak Dam near Orofino, Idaho. His true calling was within law enforcement though. He became a Sergeant for the Orofino Police Department, a deputy for the Clearwater Sheriff’s Office and a deputy for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. In 1993, he was elected Sheriff of Custer County. He was proudly working for the Salmon-Challis National Forest and the Forest Fire Program at the time of his passing.
Arvin is preceded in death by his mother, Winifred Martinez; father, Herbert Spurling; grandmother, Dale Kautzman; sister, Maureen Bangle; first wife, Frankie Finley; and granddaughter, Stephanie Burrup.
Arvin is survived by his wife, Bessie Christina Finley; sisters, Glenda (Jack) Winget, Cheryl Munson, Debra (Chuck) Harper, Norma (Ralph) Schaeffer, Melissa Marsh; and brother, Jon (Barbara) Finley; his children, Don (Julie) Nyden, Connie (Scott) Bowcutt, Rena (Herb) Fields, Melissa (George) Scala, Hollie (Richard) Burrup, Nicholas Finley and James (Heather) Finley. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many other relatives.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wildland Firefighters Foundation at https://wffoundation.org/.