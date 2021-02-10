Barbara Hansen lost her battle with cancer on December 17, 2020.
She was very proud of the work she did for the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Child Development. She really made a difference there.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters: Julie (Hansen) Schwagel of Challis, Idaho, and Shari (Hansen) (Bill) McWilliams of Boise, Idaho; granddaughter Kirsten Sagan; grandson Daniel McWilliams; great-grandchildren Hope, Emily and Aiden; and her younger sister Susan (Wedge) Fisher and Susan’s children and grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Ron Hansen; her grandson Nathan McWilliams; and her sister Marlene (Wedge) Cobb.
She was a wonderful mother and sister. On to your next journey, Mom. We will miss you always.
Thanks to all the hospice girls who helped Mom.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held later.