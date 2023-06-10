Barbara Jean Sullivan

Barbara Jean Sullivan February 6, 1948 - June 5, 2023 Barbara was born February 6, 1948 in Ogden, Utah, to Dorthy and George Hillyard. She spent a lot of her childhood with her Grandma and Grandpa Smirl and Aunt Donna Mae and Uncle Noel Evans. The friendship and marriage that they had impress Barbara on how beautiful a marriage could be.

Barbara attended Ogden High School where she meant Floyd Ransom. Floyd and Barbara were married April 13, 1966. From this union two children were born Shane and Michelle. Floyd managed the JJ Ranch where they lived in Wyoming. Floyd tragically passed away on February 12, 1975, leaving Barbara with two young children to raise.


