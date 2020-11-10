Merle James “Ben” O’Neal was born December 2, 1955, in Salmon, Idaho, to Don and Viola O’Neal.
After a six-month battle with cancer he passed away at his home in May, Idaho, on October 23, 2020. His wife Lynette, son Tell, and daughter Tori, were with him at the ranch that morning.
He spent most of his life in the Pahsimeroi Valley, growing up on the O’Neal ranch, with his paternal grandparents Lawrence and Louise O’Neal right there on the home place. His maternal grandparents, Merle “Ben” and Milla Hamilton also ranched, not far away. Ben had one older brother, Ted O’Neal. The two worked alongside their father and team roped together.
Ben was surrounded by family and had very close friends growing up, George Miller, Jim and Ginny Martiny, and Ben’s brother Ted were among his closest lifelong friends. Whether it was rodeoing, rabbit hunting or just cruising the valley, he made a lot of good memories that still live on with them. One common story theme was that he was a terrible driver, be it sinking George’s jeep belly deep in a snow-covered ravine or blowing through a closed off-construction ramp, horse trailer in tow, achieving a Duke’s of Hazzard-style jump. Fortunately, all that bad driving freed him up to be on guard when a teen on a bicycle struck late one night in Idaho Falls. His intent was to ride by the horse trailer, knife in hand, ready to cut the strings on the hay bale attached to the side. As the would-be vandal bicycled up, Ben casually swung his .45 out the window, discouraging the attempt and sending the cyclist off at Lance Armstrong speeds.
Despite all their good times together, there was one thing very few of his friends and family knew about, his budding romance with his wife to be, Lyn O’Neal. Lyn moved to the O’Neal Ranch in the Pahsimeroi on May 3, 1981, following Ben’s uncle Boise down from Columbia Falls, Montana, to take care of Grandma Louise. By the end of May, Ben was getting special mention in Lyn’s letters home where she remarked, “He’s very tall, and has a big nose, but you’ve never seen a nose so at home on a face.” Before the summer was over Lyn was getting invited by Ben to join him and Ginny on their valley cruising and George was noticing Ben was just “too damn happy.” Another telling sign was that while Ben hated the Doobie Brothers, enough to cause Ted and Jim’s much listened to Doobie Brothers tape to disappear under suspicious circumstances, he happily allowed Lyn to blast the Doobie Brothers in the basement while playing pool. By June 3rd of 1982, he told her “that if it worked out, and if I have enough money, I’d like to marry you in the fall.” It did work out, and on October 16th of that year they were married.
In 1987, Ben and Lyn welcomed their son Tell, who quickly joined in on the day-to-day ranch chores. Napping on the floor of the swather or being ponied along on his horse Vandy behind Ben’s Bay were all part of a day’s work. As Tell got older, Ben was glad to have help on the ranch as well as someone to share his love of guns and reloading. He also marveled at the fact that Tell so easily excelled at school, himself embracing the motto “If you get A’s they expect it all the time, if you get F’s you get in trouble, so just aim for straight down the middle C’s.” Ben missed his shooting buddy (and pipe mover) when he headed out for Phoenix after high school but was so proud of how brave and ambitious Tell was.
Tori was 4 years younger, joining the family in 1991. Ben was happy to now have a girl and he shined as Daddy to a little girl. He allowed the accrual of countless rabbits, many dogs and cats, and several goats, building pens and shelters for all of them. He also stepped in on the rare school picture day when Mom was working, to do his best 4-strand braid in Tori’s hair. When Tori graduated college and moved to California, her favorite memory of Ben visiting was taking him to see the Central Coast. He had the rare experience of seeing an elephant seal born, and only half-jokingly thought about tying up a flipper and letting the calf suck when the mother was slow to let it nurse.
Ben never had any grandchildren but had a few special kids he really cared for like they were. He loved having Quincy Smith, his great-niece, as a part of his family and watching her grow up. He delighted in having Kao Koeppen join Kurtis when he was helping Ben with calving and the two became pretty good buds. Last and briefly, but not least, little Owen O’Neal, his great-nephew.
Outside of his family and friends, Ben cared about the community he lived in and was active on several boards and committees. He was known for taking his responsibilities seriously, thinking of what would benefit his neighbors and community, and owning his decisions. He served on the Resource Advisory Council (renamed the Salmon District Grazing Board), for almost 20 years. He served for 7 years on the Lemhi County Cattle and Horse Grower’s Association. In 2008 he was elected to the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District and served from 2009 to 2020 and was the current Board Chairman. He was also a volunteer Pahsimeroi Fire Department member for 37 years and Fire Chief for at least 10 of those years.
He liked firearms, reloading, shooting trap, George Strait, and all things John Wayne. He was also a fan of Louis L’Amour, naming both a horse and his son after the Sackett series.
Ben O’Neal was a man who loved his family, friends, and home. He never needed nor wanted much else. He leaves us with so many good memories.
Ben is survived by his mother Viola O’Neal, wife Lynette, son Tell (Nicole) O’Neal, and daughter Tori O’Neal. He is also survived by his brother Ted (Debbie) O’Neal, his nephew Sam and niece Dede and their families.