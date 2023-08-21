Betty Lou (Landon) Maraffio February 4, 1925 - August 19, 2023 Graveside services for Betty Lou (Landon) Maraffio , are scheduled for Friday August 25 at 2 pm, at the Challis Cemetery. Betty passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Salmon August 19, 2023.
She was born to Stella (Bruce) Crook and Hyram Crook, Feb. 4, 1925 in Idaho Falls, she was one of ten children. She was 98 years old.
Betty Lou was nothing short of amazing. All knew her as a very strong, hard-working woman. she was an accomplished seamstress, Gardner, rancher, bookkeeper and Baker. Of course, what she loved doing the most was being "Grams".
After retiring from Custer telephone. company, her longevity and good health, and adventurous spirit allowed her to travel. She would visit family all over Idaho and New Mexico. She took trips to Tahiti, Fiji, and Hawaii. She enjoyed camping trips to the Sawtooth's as well . she never slowed down. However, of all the places she had been, her favorite place to be was in her home filled with family and food. She was always cooking something good.
Betty's early life, she married LaVar "Bud" Landon in 1941 in Idaho Falls. They had 3 children. Betty Jean, Linda Jo and Gregory Duane. They lived in Salmon Challis and even Jackson Hole for a time . In 1974 Betty met Frank Maraffio of Challis. Both had survived their spouses but found fast friendship, and a romance followed. They married in 1975. They loved a full abundant life on the Maraffio ranch raising cattle, horses and a prize-winning garden. Betty even made time to work at Custer Telephone full time. When Frank passed away in 1995 , Betty spent her life enjoying her family and community of Challis . She was a favored stop for the trick or treaters who waited all year for her pop corn balls .
Betty is survived by 1 sister , Patsy Winterton of Florida and 1 daughter , Betty Jean (John H. Duke) of Salmon, numerous grandchildren, great, great great grandchildren and most recently 2 great great great grandchildren.
In Betty's loving memory please consider a gift donation to the Duke Family Foundation, a non profit organization for Idaho.
