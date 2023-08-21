Betty Lou (Landon) Maraffio

Betty Lou (Landon) Maraffio February 4, 1925 - August 19, 2023 Graveside services for Betty Lou (Landon) Maraffio , are scheduled for Friday August 25 at 2 pm, at the Challis Cemetery. Betty passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Salmon August 19, 2023.

She was born to Stella (Bruce) Crook and Hyram Crook, Feb. 4, 1925 in Idaho Falls, she was one of ten children. She was 98 years old.


