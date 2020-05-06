Dr. Bruce Lium, mountain man, river guide, academic, lover and healer of the earth, rivers and wetlands, passed away April 18, 2020.
He was born Aug. 24, 1937, and spent his formative years in Cody, Wyoming, a town founded by his maternal uncle, Buffalo Bill Cody. During the summers, Bruce roamed the hills of Elephant Head Lodge, which was owned by his grandparents and located near Yellowstone National Park. As a child he played on the land, creeks and rivers, developing a passion for flowing water and engineering.
Upon graduating from East High School in Salt Lake City in 1955, Bruce furthered his studies at the University of Utah, where he earned a PhD in Limnology while working as a river guide for Hatch River Expeditions. As if the rivers were not enough adventure, he joined the U.S. Army Special Forces and became “jump” qualified.
While in college Bruce married Nancy Lingenfelter, a nurse, in 1962. Bruce and Nancy raised two daughters, Gretchen and Ingrid, who have become successful businesswomen.
During his graduate studies, he served as a river guide for Charlie Eggert, along with a team of photographers who set forth in 1969 to document the historic run of John Wesley Powell’s 1869 expedition from Green River, Wyoming, to what is currently Lake Mead. Bruce also led the last river journey in Glen Canyon for a team of biologists seeking a deeper understanding of the harmony between flora and fauna prior to the damming of the canyon.
Post completing his PhD thesis, he accepted a position as a limnologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Malvern, Pennsylvania, working under the direction of Dr. Luna Leopold, a renowned geomorphologist and hydrologist. In 1973 Bruce and his family were transferred to Atlanta, Georgia, where he became director of the USGS Soil and Water Conservation Lab.
Missing the wild west, Bruce moved to the Sun Valley, Idaho, area where he established himself as a healer of rivers and wetlands. Bruce met Carolyn Kay Higbee. They were married in 1984 and enjoyed an active outdoor life. Later Bruce founded and served as president of American Water Resources, an advisory firm with clients to include the Idaho Transportation Department, the USGS, Forest Service, Idaho Fish and Game Commission, private ranchers and landowners.
Upon retirement Bruce and Kay moved to Challis, living out his years enjoying time together, playing with his pal dog Scooter, working around home and spending reflective moments by Challis Creek, which ran through, yep, his backyard. Kay felt that Bruce was a gentle man, kind and loving, who will be missed greatly.
Bruce leaves his wife Kay; daughters Gretchen Lium and Ingrid Hurley; brother Clarke Lium; stepbrother John Cole; and four grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held May 16, 2020, and a celebration of life at a later time when the COVID virus quarantine has been lifted.
Kay loves flowers, but direct contributions are acceptable and may be given through New Hope Assembly Church in Challis.